A Pleasanton senior living community is jumping on the virtual bandwagon, and a couple of dedicated residents are behind the tech switch.
Stoneridge Creek residents Stu Fine and Candy Lindskog are helping their more than 500 neighbors figure out the technology landscape in this COVID-19 world they’re living in.
For the four months of quarantine so far, the two have helped coordinate Zoom calls for community council meetings, fitness classes and musical presentations. They’re also helping residents stay connected with their loved ones living outside the walls of the community by emphasizing the importance of virtual visits.
Candy has been teaching tech classes at the community for six years. Since the pandemic, she’s been unable to meet face to face, but she’s helped with technology needs through phone calls and Zoom visits. Stu, a former software developer, is helping Candy reach out to residents while fielding technology questions and assisting with tech-related needs.
They volunteer five days a week and take more than a dozen calls a day from residents trying to contact family members and interact virtually. Residents say Stu and Candy have truly enhanced their lives - some are now hosting daily or weekly Zoom meetings with family members and friends.