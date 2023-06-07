PLEASANTON — Swimming and boating will return to the Shadow Cliffs Recreation Area this month, thanks to the abundant rain and snow last winter that has allowed the State Water Project (SWP) to deliver more than 100% of requested water supplies.
The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD), with assistance from the Zone 7 Water Agency, has used the state’s bonus water to refill the 80-acre Shadow Cliffs Lake. It completed its refill project a day early on May 30, after running two pumps for about four weeks, transferring some 230 million gallons of water from the Arroyo Valle into the lake, according to EBRPD unit manager David Vance.
Located on Stanley Boulevard along the Livermore border, the lake’s ever-lowering water levels at the popular swimming attraction, prior to the refill project, served as a prominent visual of the area’s drought conditions during the past three years.
The project used Article 21 water, a special category of water that only becomes available when SWP reservoirs near capacity with water still to spare. The SWP has not offered Article 21 water since 2019, according to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).
“This is the first time ever that we were offered this opportunity to pump water into this lake,” said Vance.
Zone 7, the region’s water wholesaler and a SWP contractor, agreed to facilitate the Shadow Cliffs transfer by requesting the water from the SWP, said Zone 7 Assistant General Manager Heath McMahon.
EBRPD, however, covered the cost of delivery and pumping. The SWP does not charge for Article 21 water itself, nor does it count the water against Zone 7’s water allocation.
The SWP, the statewide system of reservoirs and aqueducts, allocates water to water agencies based on state water supplies, largely dependent on recent rain and snow conditions.
While the DWR announced a 75% allocation in March, it increased this to 100% in April after snowmelt runoff continued to fill reservoirs throughout the spring. The last time the SWP provided 100% allocations was in 2006, according to the DWR.
“For comparison purposes, allocations were as low as 5% during the drought, shifting reliance on the local groundwater basin to carry the Tri-Valley through the drought years,” wrote Zone 7 in an April 20 press release.
Although neither Zone 7 nor the SWP uses Shadow Cliffs Lake directly for water storage, Zone 7 does recognize the groundwater recharge benefits of the lake, the process through which surface water seeps down into the underground aquifer for possible use later.
The state’s two largest reservoirs, Shasta and Oroville, both held 98% of their capacity on May 31, according to a DWR reservoir-condition report. Lake Del Valle, similarly, contained about 99% of its water-supply pool on June 1.
While anglers have already begun enjoying fishing from Shadow Cliffs’ shores and docks, swimming and boating will reopen in the middle of June, said Vance.