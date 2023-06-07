Water Drop Wet Splash Samadej Tauses Unsplash.jpg

PLEASANTON — Swimming and boating will return to the Shadow Cliffs Recreation Area this month, thanks to the abundant rain and snow last winter that has allowed the State Water Project (SWP) to deliver more than 100% of requested water supplies.

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD), with assistance from the Zone 7 Water Agency, has used the state’s bonus water to refill the 80-acre Shadow Cliffs Lake. It completed its refill project a day early on May 30, after running two pumps for about four weeks, transferring some 230 million gallons of water from the Arroyo Valle into the lake, according to EBRPD unit manager David Vance.