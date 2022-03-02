PLEASANTON — A San Jose man killed Feb. 17 in a confrontation with Pleasanton police appeared to lunge at officers with a 12-inch knife before he was shot to death, according to a video released by the department.
The shooting, which remains under investigation by the Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) and Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, has prompted calls from two Democratic organizations and District Attorney candidate Pamela Price for California Attorney General Rob Bonta to open a separate independent investigation into the matter.
“What happened in Pleasanton last week was a tragic failure of public safety,” the Tri-Valley Democratic Club and Southern Alameda County Progressive Democrats said in a joint statement issued Monday.
“Under California law, resisting arrest is not punishable by death. It is a misdemeanor,” the statement continued. “There are questions whether it was necessary to shoot this person dead as he walked out of his front door with a kitchen knife.”
In an email to The Independent this week, the state attorney general's office reported they are not investigating the Pleasanton shooting.
PPD took the unusual step last week of quickly releasing the videos from different angles to show what happened. Technicians spent several days editing footage from a Sheriff’s Office drone, four officers’ body-cameras, and a 9-1-1 call to create an 8-minute video release to the public on social media, through the press and on the department’s YouTube channel.
“We wanted to provide some context behind the incident and allow the public to see what happened,” PPD Lt. Erik Silacci said.
The shooting of Cody Chavez, 33, occurred nearly four hours after his girlfriend called 9-1–1 to report that he had assaulted her during the night and was still inside her apartment at Willow Road and Owens Drive at noon.
The woman told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that Chavez had assaulted her about 2 or 3 that morning, covering her face with a pillow, pushing her and pulling her hair.
Silacci described it as a “very violent struggle” and said the victim was unable to escape the apartment until hours later. She called police, telling officers she believed he was still inside her apartment. The woman told the dispatcher Chavez had threatened to escape through a side window, so they should approach the front door.
According to the video, responding officers spoke with the victim and went to the apartment. Although unsuccessful in their attempts to talk to Chavez, the officers could see him inside, looking out a window. He ignored their orders to surrender.
Pleasanton police had previously come in contact with Chavez when the victim in January reported a domestic violence incident. She sought an emergency protective order to keep him away from her, but it had expired, Silacci said.
Chavez also had a criminal record in Santa Clara County, the lieutenant said. According to published reports and court records, Chavez was previously convicted of assault in Santa Cruz County.
When the altercation occurred with PPD and Chavez, officers surrounded the apartment. Police body camera video shows the officers making efforts to talk to Chavez over a loudspeaker.
“Cody Chavez, it’s the Pleasanton Police Department. We know you are inside,” an officer said. “You need to come outside. Open the door with nothing in your hands. Hands up, and you will not be harmed.”
In the meantime, according to police, more officers and detectives, including crisis negotiators, arrived at the scene. Chavez, police said, did not respond to the negotiators.
“We had made numerous attempts to contact him,” Silacci said. “We did actually speak with him on two separate occasions … At one point, he stopped talking to us.”
After 40 minutes, police decided to send a robot into the apartment to try to resume contact with Chavez. The video shows officers cautiously approaching the front door. Using a battering ram, they forced open the door to enable the robot to be able to move inside. Then they retreated.
Officers saw Chavez holding a knife as he repeatedly opened and closed the door, police said.
While the robot tried to push the door open again, officers devised a plan to break a side window to allow the drone a good view into the apartment. Two officers smashed the window as others kept watch.
After the window was smashed, Chavez opened the door and walked out holding the knife. He headed toward the officers, who’d just broken the window on the side of the apartment, and appeared to rush toward them, according to police. Other officers opened fire on him. Police did not release how many bullets were fired or how many times Chavez was hit. Paramedics waiting nearby were called to treat Chavez. Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers involved in the shooting were identified as Officer Brian Jewell, on the force for four years; and Officer Mario Guillermo, a seven-year-veteran. They were placed on administrative leave, police said.
The officers’ actions saved the two who had broken the window from serious injury, Silacci said. Chavez got within feet of the pair. One of those officers fired a less-lethal round at Chavez, but the second officer was unaware that Chavez was behind him and closing fast, Silacci said. Less-lethal rounds are either plastic balls or bean bags.
“It happened so fast that by the time (Chavez) is around the corner, one officer is facing the other way,” Silacci said. Another officer positioned farther away also fired a less-lethal round at Chavez, Silacci added.
Police released a photograph of the Farberware chef’s knife. The blade appears to be about 8-inches with a 4-inch handle.
In statements, Price and Democratic organizations criticized news coverage that included remarks from the involved officers' attorney, who said the use of deadly force was justified.
“Domestic violence should not be a death sentence, not for the victim and not for the perpetrator,” Price said.
Price, a civil rights attorney, has described herself as a domestic violence survivor. She is running against veteran deputy district attorneys Terry Wiley and Jimmie Wilson to succeed retiring DA Nancy O’Malley.
“I am deeply concerned that media reports are being steered by the attorneys for the police officers involved in Mr. Chavez’s death. They are rushing to judgment,” Price said. “The Pleasanton Police Department is not being transparent. Witness accounts call into question the story that the media is trying to sell to the public.”
The two Democratic organizations criticized the media for its reporting.
“There are questions whether it was necessary to shoot this person dead as he walked out of his front door with a kitchen knife,” the statement said. “The media coverage of this case is quite disturbing. Some media reports seem to have quickly tried and convicted the man as a menace to society by listing his multiple arrests and presenting the testimony of the police attorney and a police practices expert telling us that the shooting was justified.”
Price and the organizations cited the 2018 death of 38-year-old Jacob Bauer, a mentally ill man who died following a struggle with several Pleasanton police officers trying to arrest him. No officers were charged, but the city paid a nearly $6 million settlement to Bauer’s family.
“I was hoping that the culture of the Pleasanton police would have changed after the killing of Jacob,” the man’s father, John Bauer, told The Independent on Monday.
Officers should have waited Chavez out, perhaps calling in mental health experts to try to convince Chavez to surrender, Bauer said.
“They spent three hours with a crisis negotiator employed by law enforcement to try to get him out. That didn't work,” Bauer said. “They had plenty of time. Why would they not call in a social worker or an expert with maybe better qualifications in an attempt to talk him out of the building peacefully? They had nothing but time."
Bauer, who viewed the video released by police, said it appeared to him that the officer on the armored vehicle fired his weapon immediately after Chavez emerged from the apartment and before he turned toward officers.
“They had him in an enclosed house,” Bauer said. “All they had to do was wait him out. They took an action, which forced him out, and then they shot him.”
Silacci said the confrontation with Chavez was not a mental health crisis, which many organizations believe should be handled by a social worker without police. He described Chavez as a known violent felon who had committed a violent act that morning.
“These are some of the most dangerous types of incidents that law enforcement respond to,” Silacci said. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable putting a social worker in that position, because he was making statements that he was going to try and escape and flee and would kill the victim. This wouldn’t be an appropriate type of incident for a social worker.”