On March 23 at 11:30 a.m., Pleasanton Police officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Bernal Avenue.
The occupants of the car ran from the scene to a nearby neighborhood, which prompted the closure of Bernal Avenue and W. Lagoon Road. Several allied agencies including the Pleasanton Police Department, Danville Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Alameda County Unmanned Aerial Vehicle team responded and assisted with the search. The individuals were later located in the vicinity trying to catch a rideshare.
An hour earlier, Pleasanton officers assisted a victim with an auto burglary report, in which several items including a garage door opener were stolen. During the investigative process, the victim received an alarm notification from her home in Danville.
The Pleasanton Police Department immediately notified the Danville Police Department of a possible burglary underway. The suspects vehicle was located and followed onto southbound I-680, where the car was observed speeding before it crashed at Bernal Avenue.
The victim’s property was recovered in the suspect’s vehicle.