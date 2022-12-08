PLEASANTON — Since opening the doors of its new Pleasanton office complex in March, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, the 22,000-square-foot facility on Gibraltar Drive, has continued to grow.
The $58 million Hacienda Lakes campus opened the first of its five buildings, featuring Stanford Primary Care Internal and Family Medicine services. As demand increases, so will the space, with much of the center earmarked for complex specialty and subspecialty medical services.
“The purchase of the Hacienda Lakes campus was in totality a two-year project, and now the design of the existing vacant spaces for more specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical space, clinical research and education, and advanced (outpatient) imaging center will take another 2.5 to 3 years or so approximately,” said Mino Sastry, VP of Service Lines and Market Development at Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley.
Sastry continued, “Our affiliation with Stanford Medicine has given us the capability to bring more advanced and specialized medicine to this market and provide these much-needed services closer to their homes.”
The new office building, located about a mile from Stanford’s ValleyCare Medical Center on W. Las Positas Boulevard, primarily provides outpatient care, while also offering services currently provided at facility locations in Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore. As the demand grows, they will use the other vacant spaces to incorporate the more complex specialty and subspeciality medical services.
“I think that it’s important that as we build out the services on the new campus, that we are doing as much of a one-stop-shop concept as we can,” said Rick Shumway, Stanford Health Care-Tri-Valley president and CEO, in a previous interview with The Independent.
Dr. Nikhil Apte, doctor of internal medicine, works at the Hacienda Lakes campus and said the blending of small Stanford clinics scattered throughout the Tri-Valley into one facility will afford Stanford the opportunity to provide extended services to residents.
Apte emphasized that Stanford’s strength is its network.
“I can see a patient and suggest a specialist she may need to see that may practice here in town or over on the Stanford main campus,” Apte said. “I can easily message that specialist whom I may not have met and collaborate with them on this patient and get feedback on what I can do or order ahead of that specialty visit. This is such a powerful way of integrating local, community-based primary care with specialists who are on the cutting-edge of their respective fields.”
The quality of care that has developed thanks to the new location, said Apte, is unmatched.
“I am very excited to be at the heart of this new outpatient Stanford hub in the Tri-Valley area,” he said. “I have patients that have been Tri-Valley residents for 70-plus years who cannot say enough about the quality and breadth of care that we proudly have here in our community. I am fortunate to be able to practice in such an environment.”