PLEASANTON — Since opening the doors of its new Pleasanton office complex in March, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, the 22,000-square-foot facility on Gibraltar Drive, has continued to grow.

The $58 million Hacienda Lakes campus opened the first of its five buildings, featuring Stanford Primary Care Internal and Family Medicine services. As demand increases, so will the space, with much of the center earmarked for complex specialty and subspecialty medical services.