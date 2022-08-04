PLS-Stanford Expansion.JPG

Stanford Health Care is expanding its offices in Pleasanton. The new facility is located in the Hacienda Business Park and is expected to open in 2023. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

PLEASANTON – Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare has expanded its reach and services in the Tri-Valley with the recent purchase of a five-story Pleasanton office complex on Gibraltar Drive.

The $58 million, 197,200-square-foot office building also comes with a name: Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley. The rebranding is part of Stanford Health Care’s plan to create a stronger presence in the Tri-Valley, while helping to better communicate the connection between the community-based hospital and the larger Stanford Medicine ecosystem.