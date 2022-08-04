PLEASANTON – Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare has expanded its reach and services in the Tri-Valley with the recent purchase of a five-story Pleasanton office complex on Gibraltar Drive.
The $58 million, 197,200-square-foot office building also comes with a name: Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley. The rebranding is part of Stanford Health Care’s plan to create a stronger presence in the Tri-Valley, while helping to better communicate the connection between the community-based hospital and the larger Stanford Medicine ecosystem.
“It's one of the fastest growing regions in California,” said Rick Shumway, Stanford Health Care-Tri-Valley president and CEO. “We certainly are outgrowing what exists today. And so not only are we planning for future growth of those communities, but we're also needing to accommodate a lot of the things that we have built and are continuing to build right now. It's kind of a combination of ‘we need more space now to do the things that we need to do,’ as well as making sure that we're planning for 20 years down the road.”
The new office building, located about a mile from Stanford’s ValleyCare Medical Center on W. Las Positas Boulevard, will provide primarily outpatient care, while complementing the services currently provided at facility locations in Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore.
“I think that it's important that as we build out the services on the new campus, that we are doing as much of a one-stop shop concept as we can,” said Shumway. “The other vision for this particular site is just continuing to grow and expand a large portfolio of services offered in one spot, so that you can go there and get all your things done that you might need to do.”
The additional space, Shumway added, is also indicative of the organization’s future goals.
“It’s part of what's a much broader long-term facilities master plan,” he said. “We've looked hard at all of our campuses, as well as places that are not on our campuses, to determine what the community is going to need, what our programs are going to need, and ultimately, our patients.”
The new complex already houses the recently opened Stanford Medicine Partners Primary Care Center, which provides internal medicine, family medicine and endocrinology. It also includes a laboratory along with X-ray and ultrasound services.
Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown said she was pleased to see Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley ”retain its leadership position” in health care in Pleasanton and throughout the Tri-Valley.
“As they grow and add specialty services with their new locations, our reliance on their exceptional medical care becomes more valuable to those of us living in the region,” she said.