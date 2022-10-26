PLEASANTON — Anticipated updates to the state’s forever-chemical guidelines could bring the city’s groundwater wells offline as early as Jan. 1, with no clear strategy to make up the deficit.
While the city shut down one of its three groundwater wells in 2019 due to high per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels, the state has been continually releasing updates on just how much is safe for individual PFAS; the new state order will likely place Pleasanton’s remaining two wells above notification levels, explained Daniel Repp, managing director of utilities and environmental services at the Oct. 18 city council meeting.
“We’re expecting (the order) any day,” continued Repp. “If we exceed those contamination levels from that order, then we would have to either shut the wells off or notify the public.”
PFAS, or forever chemicals, consist of a family of several thousand synthetic chemicals that have been linked to reproductive and developmental harm, along with some cancers.
The council unanimously agreed to establish a new capital improvement project charged with investigating how to make up the water supply deficit. The Development and Analysis of Water Supply Alternatives project included a $263,755 contract with infrastructure consulting firm Brown and Caldwell, plus $100,000 for as-needed legal services.
Pleasanton enjoys a groundwater allocation of 3,500 acre-feet per year and currently supplies about 20% of its water needs from its own wells. The city purchases the remaining water from Zone 7, the Tri-Valley’s water wholesaler.
At the city council meeting, focus turned to next summer, when seasonal water demands will stress the city’s water supply most and make clear any shortfalls.
Councilmember Jack Balch pushed for an agreement with Zone 7 to supply all of the city’s water.
“Yes, we have a local groundwater allocation, but if that allocation is unable to be pumped without noticing our residents or possibly shutting off the wells in January 2023, and we need a life raft from Zone 7, it appears to me that in summer of 2023, we need Zone 7, at least as a minimum,” said Balch. “Because you’re not going to be able to build or construct anything — anything — in that time.”
While Zone 7 had not provided a commitment at the Oct. 18 meeting, Valerie Pryor, Zone 7 general manager, later told The Independent that they did respond to the city’s request.
“(Zone 7) plans to meet their demands,” she said.
Stage three water restrictions, however, remain a possibility, she continued.
Zone 7 director Dennis Gambs added, “There’s really no reason not to work with Pleasanton. ... This does put a strain on the system, but Zone 7 is more than willing to provide all the water we can.”
Resident Linda Kelly hesitated to leave “free water under our feet.”
“Simply throwing up our hands and shutting down the wells, leaving us at the mercy of the State Water Project and Delta water resources simply would not be an option,” she said.
Resident Jill Buck echoed the council’s impatience with such a critical resource.
“I don’t love the fact that we’re waiting,” said Buck. “I don’t love the fact that we were well on our way to (a) PFAS treatment facility and we’ve paused on that. But I do think that the information that’s going to come out of this project is very important, and I’m glad that we’re pursuing this. But I would really like to see this project happen as fast as humanly possible.”
The city suspended its PFAS Treatment and Wells Rehabilitation Project last month, calling for a detailed consideration of alternatives before entering the water treatment business. Moving state health targets and increasing equipment and personnel costs gave the city reason to take pause.
The treatment project, however, did not anticipate the coming state update and would not have been operational for next summer.
Repp said the design alone remained about a year away from completion.
In addition to buying all of the city’s water from Zone 7, the supply alternatives project will explore aggressive water conservation through excess-use penalties, turf prohibitions in new construction, and increased lawn-conversion incentives. It will also include a public outreach effort and begin to explore financing options.
“Ultimately, whatever we end up doing, our water rates are going up — a lot,” said Councilmember Kathy Narum.