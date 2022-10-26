Water Drop Wet Splash Samadej Tauses Unsplash.jpg

PLEASANTON — Anticipated updates to the state’s forever-chemical guidelines could bring the city’s groundwater wells offline as early as Jan. 1, with no clear strategy to make up the deficit.

While the city shut down one of its three groundwater wells in 2019 due to high per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels, the state has been continually releasing updates on just how much is safe for individual PFAS; the new state order will likely place Pleasanton’s remaining two wells above notification levels, explained Daniel Repp, managing director of utilities and environmental services at the Oct. 18 city council meeting.