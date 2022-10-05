LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — Over 150 residents participated in the first Stoneridge Framework community meeting last week, where the public’s thoughts around a possible Stoneridge Mall housing project began to organize under some larger themes, such as safety, traffic, and competition with the city’s downtown.

Held by the planning commission on Sep. 26, the virtual meeting invited public input on the possibility of repurposing some of the mall property to build 1,300 to 1,800 housing units around a core retail space.