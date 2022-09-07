LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — Recent Stoneridge Mall ownership changes and a continued trend toward online shopping may have created ideal conditions to convert the four-decade-old shopping center to housing, said the city.

“There’s a really huge opportunity right here with some of the ownership changes at the mall,” said Deputy City Manager Pamela Ott. “We’re coming out of COVID, presumably. The market’s changing; we’ve got brand-new ownership of the JCPenney site and the Nordstrom site. … I don’t want to miss that opportunity to bring all these new property owners together and an opportunity that really nets us something.”