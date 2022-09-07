PLEASANTON — Recent Stoneridge Mall ownership changes and a continued trend toward online shopping may have created ideal conditions to convert the four-decade-old shopping center to housing, said the city.
“There’s a really huge opportunity right here with some of the ownership changes at the mall,” said Deputy City Manager Pamela Ott. “We’re coming out of COVID, presumably. The market’s changing; we’ve got brand-new ownership of the JCPenney site and the Nordstrom site. … I don’t want to miss that opportunity to bring all these new property owners together and an opportunity that really nets us something.”
The city’s draft Housing Element, sent to the state for review in July, included Stoneridge’s 75 acres in its inventory of new housing possibilities, and estimated some 900 to 1,440 housing units on the property, should a development project move forward.
To that end, the council voted unanimously at its Aug. 16 meeting, to assemble a Stoneridge Framework — an outline of the community’s expectations, allowed uses and public amenities — for the project, and to allocate $176,400 for financial and traffic analyses, and design planning services.
“I see this as the biggest shift in retail in the City of Pleasanton,” said Mayor Karla Brown. “This is major.”
The framework, however, faces time constraints, as the city rushes to complete it before the final version of the Housing Element is due. The deadline leaves staff six to eight months to incorporate any Stoneridge Framework findings into the final Housing Element.
“I’m disappointed that we’re doing it in an abbreviated framework as opposed to what I think we should’ve (done),” said Councilmember Julie Testa. “I don’t think we should just be doing the mall. I think we should be doing the entire Stoneridge Specific (Plan).”
Any development project will also face the challenge of garnering agreement from the property’s four separate owners.
“Getting two people to agree is often difficult,” said Jerry Hunt, founder of the 300 Venture Group, which recently purchased the Stoneridge JCPenney. “And getting multiple owners to agree is difficult as well.”
But Hunt did share 300 Venture’s support of the process and the city’s housing intentions on the site.
Once a regional shopping destination, the 1.34-million square-foot mall has been subject to the nationwide decline of brick-and-mortar sales. It has generated declining sales tax revenue recently, according to the staff report. Of the four original anchor stores – Nordstrom, Sears, JCPenney and Macy’s – only the latter two remain open.
“The mall is very much a product of its time,” said Ellen Clark, director of community development. “It’s very auto-focused. It really assumed people were going to be arriving by car to shop. It’s almost entirely surfaced-parked, and there’s very little in the way of pedestrian and bicycle connectivity around, to or through the site at this time.”
Parking lots currently dominate 47% of the mall’s land area.
The site’s ample space, coupled with its proximity to the I-580, the I-680 and the Pleasanton BART station, make it an attractive site for housing in the city.
According to the staff report, the city intends the framework to serve as the “first step towards future, more detailed planning efforts, which may be in the form of a Specific Plan or Master Plan, but could also incorporate more detailed implementation documents, such as an infrastructure financing plan and other related municipal code amendments.”