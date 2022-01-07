On Thursday, Jan. 6, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Pleasanton officers captured a hit-and-run suspect who fled from the scene of a two-car collision.
Roughly 10 minutes prior to the arrest, Pleasanton Police dispatch received an alert for a stolen truck out of East Palo Alto. Officers spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on Bernal Avenue approaching I-680. When officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over and sped onto northbound I-680.
Officers pursued until the suspect began driving recklessly on the right shoulder. Based on the driving actions and for the safety of public, officers terminated the pursuit in the area of West Las Positas Boulevard.
When officers exited at Stoneridge Drive, they saw the stolen vehicle, which had been involved in a collision. The suspect fled from the scene and officers quickly found the suspect hiding in the bushes at a nearby Park & Ride parking lot.
The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Sophia Ornelas from San Jose. She was later booked at Santa Rita Jail for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, and felony hit-and-run. The occupants of the other vehicle were not seriously injured.
Per Pleasanton Police Department’s policy, California Highway Patrol is investigating this collision. If you have any information about this incident, call 925-931-5100.
Suspect Arrested After Hit-and-run Collision
