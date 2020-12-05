A science-based outdoor educational camp experience is usually a rite of passage for fifth-graders across the country, but with the restrictions imposed this year by the coronavirus pandemic, the teachers at Fairlands Elementary in Pleasanton crafted a weeklong virtual camp so their students wouldn’t miss out altogether.
“We wanted to ensure that our students did not miss out on the opportunity they have been waiting for since kindergarten,” said Taylor Newman. “As a team, we knew that we wanted to create a virtual outdoor ed experience. If we couldn't bring students to the mountains, we were determined to bring the mountains to them.”
Fifth-grade teachers Jenny Eisenbies, Lizette Gianfortonue, Kelly Lack, Abbey Raymond, and Newman – with the help of science specialist Stacey Holder and physical education specialist Bryan Campiotti – led online experiences for 120 virtual campers, starting with a yoga class at the crack of dawn and running into the evenings to include the entire family.
Each of the teachers was responsible for planning one day of the virtual camp, Nov. 9-12, with an overarching theme: Monday was Water Cycle Day, Tuesday was Redwoods Day with a focus on the flow of energy, Wednesday was Ocean Life Day with a focus on interactions among living things, and Thursday was Oak Woodland Day with the emphasis on matter cycles, life webs, and energy flows to illustrate how all three are themes are connected.
Zoom-based evening activities included a sing-along campfire on Monday, astrology "star talk" on Tuesday, costume dance party on Wednesday, and teaching campers to prepare a pasta dinner for their families, taught by Fairlands Principal Heidi Deeringhoff, on Thursday.
The teachers also created t-shirts and backpacks with V-Camp logos for the students, prepared 120 daily science kits, art projects, and nature snacks, and the making for the traditional camp treat s’mores. Each of the students also received a Camp Chronicles booklet with worksheets, activity logs, and the lyrics for camp chants and songs.
“This week has been truly memorable for both staff and students,” Newman said. “The atmosphere and learning experience we were able to create this week is more than any of us could have imagined and reaffirms why we do what we do each and every day.”