PLEASANTON — Kairan Quazi is preparing for his new job as a SpaceX software engineer following his graduation from Santa Clara University (SCU) earlier this month. But what’s most interesting about Kairan isn’t his career choice or alma mater. It’s his age – the Pleasanton native is only 14 years old.
A gifted young man, Kairan took the California High School Exit Exam in third grade at the age of 9 and began attending Las Positas Junior College in Livermore. After earning an associate’s degree in math, he transferred to Santa Clara where he majored in computer science and engineering. While attending classes, he lived in an apartment in San Jose with his mom during the week. The pair returned to their home in Pleasanton each weekend, where Kairan’s dad stayed to be close to work. Kairan, an only child, said his time at SCU was “the best three years” of his life.
“My experience at Santa Clara was very normal, I think,” Kairan said. “After the novelty of being there wore off, I made some really good friends. I would say my best friends are from there, and the only downside to my age was I tried rushing the engineering fraternities, but even the professional ones had an age requirement of 18.”
Kairan said age biases are something he has come up against many times. He hopes his story will cause leaders of all organizations to reevaluate age-based prejudices and hiring processes, opening the door for more neurodiverse people like himself.
Kairan’s senior advisor was Dr. Nam Ling, chair of the computer science and engineering department as SCU. Ling said he enjoyed working with Kairan and learned new things himself.
“He asked a lot of questions in my class, more than any other student, making the class and discussions lively and stimulating,” said Ling. “I also learned that our program with small size classes and flexibility, balancing projects and lectures, actually suits Kairan very well, giving him space to interact well with professors and fellow students, and letting him excel in his own way, rather than restricting him within a certain framework or rules, such as by exams and grades.”
Ling said Kairan did not fit the quiet or antisocial cliché so many associate with exceptionally bright students. He said Kairan got along well with his fellow students, made friends and was helpful to others. Ling also attributed Kairan’s supportive parents to his social and educational success.
Once he had achieved his degree, Kairan wanted to go directly into a career. He applied to many companies, but ended up with SpaceX, after 10 rounds of interviews conducted both virtually and in person over seven weeks.
He said his age was once again a hurdle in his path when it came to applying for a job.
“I think there is a lot of institutional bias about my age and my situation,” he said. “A lot of employers use my age as a proxy for immaturity, but Intel Labs, Blackbird.AI and SpaceX, they all have one thing in common, and that’s that there’s no difference between their leadership values and their hiring processes.”
For now, Kairan said he is focused on getting hands-on experience in a team where he can make a tangible impact.
“I think a lot of people have asked me if I wanted to go to grad school or a career, but right now I have a very intense desire for impact, and I’m not exactly sure where it will take me. Right now, I think it’s very important that I seek opportunities where I have ownership over projects and can contribute in a meaningful way and can surround myself with people of a similar drive for my motivation. So, where I am right now in my career, I think I just need hands on experience.”
Ling said he thought it was great that Kairan would get a chance to work in a professional setting.
“Kairan loves challenges, software coding and space,” said Ling. “Hence SpaceX is a great fit for him. Most people may think that genius students normally go on to do a PhD immediately, but industry should also be a great place for them. Kairan’s interest now is to make an impact in the industry, and benefit people.”