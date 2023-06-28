PLS-TEEN TECH KID.JPG

Santa Clara University student Kairan Quazi, center, poses for a portrait with his professors, Ahmed Amer, right, and Nam Ling, at Santa Clara University on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. Quazi, 14, a Computer Science and Engineering major, is graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in June, 2023. (Photo by Jim Gensheimer)

 Jim Gensheimer

PLEASANTON — Kairan Quazi is preparing for his new job as a SpaceX software engineer following his graduation from Santa Clara University (SCU) earlier this month. But what’s most interesting about Kairan isn’t his career choice or alma mater. It’s his age – the Pleasanton native is only 14 years old.

A gifted young man, Kairan took the California High School Exit Exam in third grade at the age of 9 and began attending Las Positas Junior College in Livermore. After earning an associate’s degree in math, he transferred to Santa Clara where he majored in computer science and engineering. While attending classes, he lived in an apartment in San Jose with his mom during the week. The pair returned to their home in Pleasanton each weekend, where Kairan’s dad stayed to be close to work. Kairan, an only child, said his time at SCU was “the best three years” of his life.