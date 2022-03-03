PLEASANTON — Lucky California on W. Las Positas Boulevard has a new way for customers to receive their groceries: a contactless delivery service featuring a cooler-shaped robot on wheels.
The little robots began delivering to approximately 1,500 homes on Feb. 16. Current delivery areas are from Stoneridge Drive to Las Positas Boulevard, but a home address is not necessary to get a snack from the robots. The rolling delivery service can stop at a dropped pin location anywhere in the surrounding neighborhood.
Developed by Starship Technologies, the robots are equipped with safety sensors and travel on sidewalks at approximately 4.5 miles per hour, safely navigating curbs, road crossings and other barriers.
“The launch of our new robotic grocery delivery service with Starship Technologies is an additional offering that our shoppers will value and enjoy, especially as the service area will progressively expand over time,” said Mario Guerrero, store director at Lucky California Pleasanton. “Lucky California shoppers appreciate our diverse assortment of products and fresh, quality groceries and during these challenging times, they can count on us to serve our community as the one-stop shopping location, working hard to keep prices low and shelves stocked.”
The robots can carry up to 20 pounds of groceries – the equivalent of about three shopping bags – and provide a convenient, energy-efficient delivery alternative, allowing shoppers to browse all the items available at Lucky’s through the Starship Food Delivery app, available to Apple and Android users. The only items the robots cannot deliver are alcohol, prepared foods or larger items such as large bags of dog food. Delivery costs are between $1.99 and $2.99 depending on the distance the robot needs to travel.
Once an order is submitted, Lucky California team members gather the delivery items and place them in a sanitized robot. Shoppers can then watch, via an interactive map, as the robot makes its journey from the store to them. Once the robot arrives, they receive an alert, and then meet and unlock it through their mobile device. The delivery will typically take just a matter of minutes, depending on the items ordered and the distance the robot must travel. For many, this provides an opportunity to meet a robot for the first time.
“I want people to know how cool, cute and convenient this is,” said Chris Neider, director of business development for Starship Technologies. “I have kids and robot delivery does not exist where I am, but I use a robot for work and they love the robot and what we have seen in neighborhoods where we do have robots is the kids come out and hug the robot and put notes on it, and it’s great. And there is no minimum, if you ran to the store and forgot something, this can help you get those last-minute items. And they are very safe.”
Lucky California is the first grocery store in the Bay Area to partner with Starship Technologies. Before coming to Pleasanton, Starship launched its robot delivery service in Modesto, but the company is no stranger to the service – it has conducted 2.7 million deliveries in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States since it was founded in 2014. As it moves forward to expand service to more neighborhoods, the company continues to focus on the safety of its service.
“Our robots crossroads over 100,000 times a day, and safety is one of the most important things to us,” Neider said. “Our robots have cameras and sensors on them to help them safely navigate the sidewalks we walk on.”
Starship Technologies operates commercially on a daily basis around the world. The robots move at pedestrian speed and use a combination of sophisticated machine learning, artificial intelligence and sensors to travel on sidewalks and navigate around obstacles. The robots can cross streets, climb curbs, travel at night and operate in both rain and snow. Pleasanton’s Lucky California is located at 6155 W. Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton.
For more information, call 925-462-1520 or visit luckysupermarkets.com.