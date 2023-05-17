PLEASANTON — An April 10 letter from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) marked the latest update in the Housing Element back-and-forth begun last August between the state and the city. The Planning Commission accepted the state’s changes in hope of state certification soon.
The letter outlined further revisions necessary for the city to substantially comply with state housing law. Revisions included additional incentives for lower-income units to encourage more affordability, and a more detailed discussion of the city’s water-supply strategy, given its recent forever-chemical issues. Another revision included the suspension of negotiations for public amenities – such as parks – for projects that aim to build out at full density. By accepting this change, the city gives away the option to get something in return when a builder wants to build to the max density.
“We had hoped that our adopted document would not have any comments back from the state, but this is part of the process,” said associate planner Megan Campbell at the May 10 Pleasanton Planning Commission meeting. “All the other cities that are going through this process right now are experiencing similar feedback as well, making changes and will be resubmitting to them.”
While planning commissioners voiced criticism over some of HCD’s requests, they also felt that state certification was near, and therefore deferred some arguments about the process until later in the Housing Element cycle.
“Staff and HCD are collaborating well, and they want us to get over the finish line,” said Commissioner Ken Morgan. “It sounds like it’s going pretty well, all things considered.”
In response, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended 14 revisions to the Housing Element related to programming changes that further streamline projects, and more analysis to support the feasibility of the listed Housing Element sites.
Intended to guide Pleasanton’s housing development through the use of zoning and programming, the city’s sixth-cycle Housing Element will remain in effect from 2023 to 2031. The city submitted the first draft of the plan last August, followed by three revisions over subsequent months. The city also adopted and self-certified the plan on January 26, ahead of the state’s January 31 deadline.
The Association of Bay Area Governments assigned Pleasanton a target of 5,965 housing units for the 2023 to 2031 cycle.
Although the city must rely on developers to propose and build housing projects to meet the state housing quota, it will still bear the penalties, such as the loss of local project reviews, if the city’s housing numbers fail to meet targets during the upcoming eight-year cycle.
Commissioner Matthew Gaidos referred to a state-imposed 2026 deadline for the city to start 50% of its planned projects as “something that’s almost out of the city’s control, given a potential recession, building material costs, and its inability to force developers to build. … That’s a battle that’s going to have to be fought another day, I suppose.”
The planning commission instead focused on state certification, without which the HCD would consider Pleasanton as out of compliance with state law, according to a May 12 Housing Element report.
“Some of the frustration tonight from some of the commissioners that we’re having with the state over things that are coming down from them, as opposed to what’s reflective of this community, I think is a real issue,” said Chair Brandon Pace. “Nevertheless, we must comply with what the state is telling us to so that we can retain the local control that we all think is very important to us and our community of character.”