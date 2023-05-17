LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — An April 10 letter from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) marked the latest update in the Housing Element back-and-forth begun last August between the state and the city. The Planning Commission accepted the state’s changes in hope of state certification soon.

The letter outlined further revisions necessary for the city to substantially comply with state housing law. Revisions included additional incentives for lower-income units to encourage more affordability, and a more detailed discussion of the city’s water-supply strategy, given its recent forever-chemical issues. Another revision included the suspension of negotiations for public amenities – such as parks – for projects that aim to build out at full density. By accepting this change, the city gives away the option to get something in return when a builder wants to build to the max density.