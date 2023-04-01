Three new officers have joined the Pleasanton police force.
Corey Fernandez is a former middle school teacher and previously worked for Milpitas Police Department, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications from California State University, Monterey, and a master’s degree in education from National University in San Diego.
Chase Crawford is the son of a retired officer and a graduate of the 196th academy class at the Law Enforcement Training Center in Contra Costa County. He has an associate degree in arts and science from San Joaquin Delta College.
Also a graduate of the 196th academy class, Martha De Loza joins the Pleasanton Police Department after previously working as a correction officer for the Sacramento County Probation Department. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Sacramento State University.
Pleasanton Police Chief David Swing said he is “confident our newest public servants embody our mission, vision, and values and will continue the high quality of service our community deserves.”