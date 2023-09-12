A football game does not get much more heartbreaking than what occurred to the Foothill High School squad on Friday night.

The Falcons took the lead two separate times in the final 5 minutes, 38 seconds of their nonleague game against visiting American Canyon. But the Wolves won it on the last play of the game with a 51-yard pass that deflected off a Foothill player into receiver Jalen Rocker’s arms for a 30-28 American Canyon victory.