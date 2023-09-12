A football game does not get much more heartbreaking than what occurred to the Foothill High School squad on Friday night.
The Falcons took the lead two separate times in the final 5 minutes, 38 seconds of their nonleague game against visiting American Canyon. But the Wolves won it on the last play of the game with a 51-yard pass that deflected off a Foothill player into receiver Jalen Rocker’s arms for a 30-28 American Canyon victory.
“Obviously that last play … it was bad luck,” said Foothill coach Greg Haubner. “It’s very disheartening that we’re very close to having success, it’s right there, and we just don’t get it. … I loved our fight.”
Foothill (0-2) took its first lead of the second half with 5:38 left in the game. Quarterback Erik Olsen found a wide-open Michael O’Donoghue for a 29-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-10 play, and the point-after-touchdown kick by Matthew Fields gave the Falcons a 21-17 advantage.
American Canyon (2-1) answered four plays later with a 78-yard scoring pass from Mason Harris to Cole Gholar. The PAT by Raj Shergill lifted the Wolves into a 24-21 lead with four minutes remaining.
After a pair of three-and-outs, Foothill had one last chance at taking the lead again. With 57 seconds remaining, the Falcons got the ball on their 9-yard-line. After scrambling for 21 yards and completing a 12-yard pass to Andre Armendariz, Olsen connected again with Armendariz on a 55-yard pass with 33 seconds to go.
An incompletion and a Foothill false start placed the ball on the American Canyon 8 with 15 seconds to play. A perfectly placed throw by Olsen and a great catch by O’Donoghue on the run in the end zone made the score 27-24. Fields’ successful PAT kick gave Foothill a 28-24 lead and forced American Canyon to have to score a touchdown to win.
But the Wolves achieved that before the game clock hit zero in a jaw-dropping turn of events.
The two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter. Foothill took a 7-0 lead on its opening possession. Jake Patterson ended the 55-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run.
American Canyon scored later in the quarter, then took a 14-7 lead into halftime after a 71-yard scoring drive in the second quarter.
Foothill tied the score at 14 on its opening drive of the second half. The Falcons took the ball 58 yards, capping the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Olsen to Nathan Bodensteiner. American Canyon broke the tie early in the final quarter with a 20-yard field goal by Shergill.
O’Donoghue finished the game with a team-high five catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Armendariz, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, rushed for a game-high 91 yards on eight carries (all in the first three quarters) and had five receptions for 74 yards. Olsen passed for 195 yards and three touchdowns
Defensively, Hunter Mutzl and Patterson were among the Foothill players who had sacks, and the Falcons had a great stand early in the fourth quarter. American Canyon had the ball on the Foothill 8 in a first-and-goal situation but couldn’t score a touchdown and had to settle for a field goal.
Foothill travels to El Cerrito (3-0) for a 7 p.m. game this Friday.