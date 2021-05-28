Pleasanton's Prodigy Fitness and Fleet Feet are sponsoring a training program and 5K run to raise money for nonprofit organization Girls Soccer Worldwide. The 5K for a Cause event begins May 31 and includes six weeks of personal training, conditioning and entry in the 5K. (Photo - Robyn Ladle)
featured
Granada High School hosted a varsity boys' soccer game against Amador Valley May 12. The score was unavailable at press time. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Nurses Push for Continued Mask Mandates
- Quest Board Member to Match $50,000 in Donations
- Training Program to Raise Funds for Girls' Soccer
- Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Memory of the Victims of the Tragic Shooting in San Jose
- Livermore Library to Host Encore Players Performance
- COVID-19 Relief Fund Distributes Third Round of Grants
- Pet of the Week
- Sandia Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Research Facility