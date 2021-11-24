The Pleasanton North Rotary Club will sponsor the seventh annual Tri-Valley Turkey Burn fun run on Thursday, Nov. 25, starting at the Ken Mercer Sports Park in Pleasanton.
The 5K/10K Thanksgiving Day fun run will begin at 9 a.m., gates open at 8 a.m. The Turkey Burn, held virtually last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a tradition for many Tri-Valley families.
It features race bibs with the phrase, “I am thankful for …," to be completed by the participants.
“We hope this year’s Turkey Burn brings back that community spirit everyone felt before the (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Viviana Cherman, co-chair of the organizing committee. “It’s going to be super fun.”
The entry fee is $10 for adults, $5 for teens and pre-teens. Children 9 and under are free. Participants will be asked to wear face masks and to maintain social distance from other runners. Funds raised from the Turkey Burn go to support local Rotary youth services.
The Ken Mercer Sports Park is located at 5800 Parkside Drive. To register, visit trivalleyturkeyburn.org.