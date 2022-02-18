Amador Valley junior point guard Tyler Cheng laces up his blue and white Adidas Trae Young sneakers as he gets ready for his afternoon workout routine. He has his airpods in listening to his workout playlist that includes a mix of J. Cole, Playboy Carti and Drake.
He starts near the basket, shooting one handed form shots to get warmed up. After he makes 100 form shots, he brings out the purple and gold shooting machine from the equipment room and loads four balls into the ball feeder to start his shooting routine.
By the end of his workout, he had made hundreds of shots from virtually every spot on the floor. He takes a quick rest before getting ready to start a two hour practice to prepare for the Dons’ next opponent.
Cheng has become the Dons’ unquestioned leader this season as he leads the team in scoring and is the key facilitator for the Dons on the offensive end. The 5’8 point guard has come into his own this season, filling the void that his brother Trevor left when he graduated last year.
“I felt like I had to take the responsibility of becoming the leader of this team after my brother graduated,” said Cheng. “Coach Willis (Gardner) really wanted me to develop into the leader role instead of being quiet.”
Cheng comes from a family of hoopers. His dad played in high school as well as other family members, but the person who got Cheng into playing basketball was his brother Trevor. His close relationship with brother meant that he wanted to follow anything that Trevor was doing. Once Trevor figured out he wanted to play basketball, Tyler would soon follow.
Trevor’s presence still influences Tyler to this day. Trevor routinely checks up on Tyler and gives him tips while also coming out and watching Tyler’s games.
“He’s had a big influence on me this season,” said Cheng. “He was the competitor I always had growing up.”
Trevor is not the only person who shows out for Tyler at Dons games. His mother and father wear his #21 jersey while in the stands on many nights and could be heard cheering him on from the bleachers.
“Just knowing they’re there to support me makes me play better,” said Cheng.
Cheng spent the 2021 Summer playing AAU basketball while trying to improve his game. Dons’ Head Coach Willis Gardner saw the potential in Cheng, but felt there were still some improvements to be made to Cheng’s leadership qualities.
“His issue last year was that he didn’t want to take control of games,” said Gardner. “He wasn’t vocal and he didn’t want to take control of games as a point guard.”
But after going through summer and fall workouts and being around Gardner almost every day, Cheng started to become the leader that Gardner hoped to have when high school season rolled around.
“He had some great workouts over the fall and he slowly started to come out of his eggshell,” said Gardner. “And now, he’s a leader out there and we feed off of his energy.”
But for Cheng, all he wants to do right now is win. He has been laser focused on taking the Dons to a championship in any way he can whether he is scoring or passing the ball to others.
The Dons, who are currently in the North Coast Section playoffs, will be looking to Cheng to guide them to a NCS title berth. He is looked at as the engine that keeps the team moving.
“Tyler is a leader out there, he’s obviously one of our best players, but I really do think he is one of the top four of five guards in the state of California,” said Gardner.