Compliments on Pleasanton Police Department’s (PPD) community advisory board (CAB) and calls for department oversight formed the bulk of the city council’s comments April 19, when the PPD presented its biannual update on department operations, services and activities.
“I think this (bi)annual review by the five of us is actually a good way to have a public review and a public process where people can speak if they want,” said Councilmember Kathy Narum of the report that the PD releases every six months. “But more importantly, I think they hear all the wonderful things our police department is doing in support of the community, as well as ultimately keeping our community safe.”
The current update included the department’s newly formed CAB, which meets monthly and consists of 14 community members from various fields.
“The community advisory board provides input and advice and guidance on topics of relevance,” explained Police Chief David Swing.
CAB, for example, provided recommendations on ways to increase applicant diversity at its March meeting. The board has also participated, since its inception last September, in hiring panels and community events like Shop with a Cop — a joint fundraiser between the Pleasanton Unified School District and the PPD that involved hot chocolate, brunch and a shopping spree.
“This is a corroboration that our community is seeing an open police department that is listening and hearing its residents,” said Councilmember Jack Balch.
Councilmember Julie Testa, however, stressed that while CAB provides perspectives from outside the police department, neither the council nor the PPD expects it to provide oversight.
“I would reinforce the request that we do follow through on that commitment to look at what the council’s roles and responsibilities of oversight are,” said Testa.
Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin agreed.
“In 2020, the council in place at that time unanimously said that they want more oversight,” explained Arkin. “We made that promise to the public … I don’t think we’re quite doing the role I think we should be doing.”
The council also commented on continued catalytic converter thefts mentioned in the department’s update, which reported 64 such thefts in 2020 and 166 in 2021.
Thieves target catalytic converters for their precious metal contents and their accessible mounting locations on some cars. Testa relayed costs in the area of $4,500 to replace one.
“Many of the vehicles where catalytic converters are stolen are mid-2000 cars — 2005, 2009, let’s just say — and maybe not all of those have comprehensive insurance,” said Swing. “And so there may not even be an insurance claim that can be made, so someone’s out of pocket that ($4,500) … That certainly impacts those who are least able to afford that.”
The crime remains widespread in the community, said PPD Captain Larry Cox.
“It’s something that’s plaguing our region,” he said. “It’s something that we have strategies in place for, and we deal with it on a daily basis.”
When Testa asked why the recent officer-involved shooting fatality, which occurred in February this year, was not included in the report, City Attorney Daniel Sodergren said it was because both a criminal investigation by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and an internal administrative investigation are still ongoing, and details have yet to be publicly released.
“We want to make sure the process is untainted, we withhold those records until those investigations are over and then, we do release them,” Sodergren continued.
The council will hear updates on the efficacy of these strategies, along with other community and operational developments, when staff returns in September with the next scheduled update.