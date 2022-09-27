Veeva Systems, a Pleasanton cloud-based software developer, will host the 2022 Tri-Valley Life Sciences Summit from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The event, organized by Start-Up Tri-Valley, is designed to showcase start-ups and established Tri-Valley life sciences companies. The summit is sponsored by MIrador Capital Partners, an investment management firm, and Tri-Valley Ventures, a regionally focused venture capital firm. Start-Up Tri-Valley is an economic development initiative begun by Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, Danville, along with the Lawrence Livermore and Sandia National Laboratories.
The summit will provide an insider’s look at the growing Tri-Valley life sciences industry, which attracted more than $770 million in investment capital in 2021, according to an economic analysis by Mirador Capital Partners. “The Tri-Valley has developed a reputation as an ideal location to start and grow life sciences businesses,” said James Langford, a principal at Tri-Valley Ventures and director of research for Mirador Capital Partners. “We are continuing to see an increasing amount of innovation and even higher quality of early-stage life science companies start their companies here which further strengthens an already robust regional life science ecosystem.”
Ben Hindson, president and chief scientific officer for Pleasanton-based 10X Genomics, will deliver the keynote address, discussing the biotechnology company’s transition from its founding in 2012 into a publicly traded global enterprise with nearly $500 million in annual sales. His address will be followed by a panel discussion, “Mistakes We Made, How We Fixed Them,” with other life sciences entrepreneurs. The last hour will be devoted to networking, including companies with recruiting tables.
The event will be located at Veeva System’s headquarters, 4280 Hacienda Drive, in Pleasanton. Tickets are free, but registration is required. To register, visit tinyurl.com/9zca8xx7.