LOGO - Veeva Systems Pleasanton

Veeva Systems, a Pleasanton cloud-based software developer, will host the 2022 Tri-Valley Life Sciences Summit from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The event, organized by Start-Up Tri-Valley, is designed to showcase start-ups and established Tri-Valley life sciences companies. The summit is sponsored by MIrador Capital Partners, an investment management firm, and Tri-Valley Ventures, a regionally focused venture capital firm. Start-Up Tri-Valley is an economic development initiative begun by Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, Danville, along with the Lawrence Livermore and Sandia National Laboratories.