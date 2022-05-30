The Amador Valley Dons’ volleyball team was defeated in the second round of the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal playoffs by the Woodcreek High Timberwolves on May 19 by a score of 3-0.
The Dons started off the match with a loss in the first set 25-15. The Timberwolves were able to capitalize off of their mistakes and attacked the Dons early.
The second set was much more competitive with both teams going back and forth. The Timberwolves scored three consecutive points in the second set to seal the victory.
The third set looked much like the first as the Timberwolves went on the attack early. They were able to close out the Dons with a 25-16 win.
The Dons’ season ends with a loss in the state playoffs. They finished the year 28-8 with a 16-2 record in league play.
Amador secured the top spot in the East Bay Athletic League regular season. They won games against notable opponents such as Granada, De La Salle and Las Lomas.