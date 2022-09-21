LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON – The city has paused its Treatment and Wells Rehabilitation Project for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, in order to take stock of a changing state regulatory system and a recent period of historically high inflation.

City councilmembers, mindful of time-limited funding options and the importance of the city’s groundwater sources, agreed to the pause with some hesitation at their Sept. 6 meeting.