PLEASANTON – Those who hoped to catch a summer breeze or dine outdoors during the past several weeks have had to struggle with an additional hindrance on top of the heat and the pandemic: flies.
The nuisance bugs descended on downtown Pleasanton in unusually large numbers last month, causing the city and local businesses to search for causes and solutions, neither of which have yet been found.
“Unfortunately, the flies are an issue throughout Pleasanton and our neighboring communities,” said Pleasanton Downtown Association (PDA) Executive Director Laura Brooks. “We’ve been told that the extreme heat paired with fly breeding season is the core root of the issue.”
Irritated residents on local Facebook and Nextdoor groups described how the insects have interfered with outdoor dining, the farmers market, and the city’s Concert in the Park series at Lions Wayside Park.
The PDA, said Brooks, has checked in with downtown businesses to ensure tidy trash management in an attempt to minimize the infestation.
The city government also has moved to address the issue.
“The city takes steps to address pests in general, and staff is currently working with Alameda County Vector Control to understand if there are additional contributing factors this year and, if so, how this can be addressed,” said City Manager Gerry Beudin.
Flies, according to Vector Control’s website, pose a significant health risk, because they breed in filth, such as garbage, manure and dead animals. The eggs hatch into maggots in these moist environments before pupating into a hard, brown case that later releases an adult fly. Adults can then transmit bacteria, viruses and parasites to humans when they land on food or clean surfaces.
“We understand this is an extremely unpleasant situation, and we are so grateful to our community for their understanding and ongoing support of our small businesses,” said Brooks.