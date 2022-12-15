PLEASANTON – Updated drinking water regulations around forever chemicals have sent the Tri-Valley into an emergency-response mode. Water providers are now engineering plans to supply enough safe drinking water in the face of groundwater now identified as contaminated.
Released by the state Division of Drinking Water (DDW) on Oct. 31, the new regulations will take effect Feb. 1, 2023. But both Pleasanton and Zone 7 – the region’s water wholesaler – have already responded to the new contaminant specifications.
Pleasanton shut down its two operational groundwater wells on Nov. 2 and has since been supplying customers with water wholly purchased from Zone 7. The city council voted unanimously on Dec. 6 to keep all its wells offline.
Zone 7, meanwhile, launched a $16 million emergency project this summer to bring its Stoneridge well, its most productive well, back into regulation and operation. The water agency also continues to expand its network of monitors while it contemplates diversifying its water sources.
“When push comes to shove, this precious local resource is the one we have to depend on,” said Ken Minn, Zone 7 groundwater resources manager. “This is the resource that we have. Other emergency Delta outages, any other things, can interrupt the supply. But (this) local resource is the one we have to preserve and we have to relish.”
Minn went on to explain how in a normal year, Zone 7 typically pumps around 9,000 acre-feet of groundwater. This year, however, it has pumped in the range of 15,000 to 19,000 acre-feet because of reduced State Water Project water.
“(The) groundwater source has basically been our life support, especially during drought,” he said.
Pleasanton previously shut down another of its wells in 2019 after tests revealed perfluorooctane-sulfonic acid (PFOS) exceeding state response levels.
PFOS belongs to a class of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — a family of several thousand synthetic chemicals previously favored by manufacturers for their ability to resist heat, water and oil. PFAS, however, have since been linked to reproductive harm, developmental harm and some cancers by peer-reviewed scientific studies.
The state’s Oct. 31 update issued notification and response levels for another PFAS chemical — perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS) — at three parts per trillion and 20 parts per trillion, respectively.
DDW recommends that a utility inform its customers when a contaminant exceeds notification levels, and it recommends a utility remove a water source when levels exceed response levels.
PFHxS levels in Pleasanton wells 5 and 6 have exceeded or nearly exceeded the new response level since at least as far back as April 2019, according to staff-report data.
The new levels also brought Zone 7’s Stoneridge well offline.
“(The update) changes the game significantly,” said Minn. “We cannot serve our high-quality water just by a blending strategy. Now, we (have) got to do something about this new regulation.”
Zone 7 has therefore fast-tracked a treatment facility at Stoneridge that Minn said should be online by next summer, when increased water demand will exacerbate any supply deficiencies. Zone 7 will also construct a new treatment facility for its Chain of Lakes wells.
Pleasanton’s plans to remove PFAS with its own treatment plants came to a halt in September when city staff first began to anticipate the state’s PFHxS update. The prospect of continually updating facilities at great cost because of moving state recommendations gave the city reason to second guess its plans and consider alternatives.
The city council intended its complete reliance on Zone 7 to serve only as a stopgap during the evaluation study.
“We’ve got to move with haste on the study — on the pause — figuring out what we’re going to do,” said councilmember Jack Balch at the Dec. 6 meeting.
While Minn presented a heatmap of the PFAS plume concentrated underground, Councilmember Julie Testa and Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin asked whether the original source could be identified.
Lawsuits against manufacturers alleging misinformation and PFAS emissions have cropped up around the country. But Minn explained that Zone 7 lacks the authority to conduct such an investigation, and the agency’s modeling assumes there is no ongoing source.
“We cannot speculate the unknowns,” he said. “We just have to work with what we have.”
The San Francisco Regional Water Control Board, however, does have such authority and will soon begin an investigation on the origin of the Tri-Valley plume.
“They are stepping up on that,” said Minn.
Valerie Pryor, Zone 7 General Manager, estimated the investigations to span two to three years.
City staff expects to present to the city council in February an update on the city’s water supply options.