PLEASANTON – Updated drinking water regulations around forever chemicals have sent the Tri-Valley into an emergency-response mode. Water providers are now engineering plans to supply enough safe drinking water in the face of groundwater now identified as contaminated.

Released by the state Division of Drinking Water (DDW) on Oct. 31, the new regulations will take effect Feb. 1, 2023. But both Pleasanton and Zone 7 – the region’s water wholesaler – have already responded to the new contaminant specifications.