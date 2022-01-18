Pleasanton police have charged a 30-year-old San Jose woman, Sophia Ornelas, with being in possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing police officers, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police said they initially received a report of a stolen vehicle from East Palo Alto. Officers spotted the pickup truck westbound on Bernal Avenue, near the intersection with Interstate 680, about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6.
However, when the officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over and, instead, sped onto northbound I-680, according to the police report.
They gave chase, but called off the pursuit based on department safety protocols when the suspect began driving recklessly on the right shoulder. After leaving the interstate at Stoneridge Drive about 10 minutes later, the officers again spotted the pickup, which had been abandoned after being involved in a collision with another vehicle. Police said officers quickly found Ornelas hiding in the bushes at a nearby Park & Ride lot. She was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
The occupants of the second vehicle involved in the collision were not seriously injured, according to police.