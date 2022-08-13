Work has begun to replace the Pleasanton Library’s leaky roof.
The project, which is expected to last into late fall, was approved in June after the City Council was told the original roof on the 34-year-old building at 400 Old Bernal Ave. was leaking when it rained and was past its useful life.
The $2.7 million project will include nearly 36,000 square feet of new concrete roof tiles and 2,000 square feet of membrane roofing to provide an extra layer of protection against water leaks. It will also include the installation of new energy-efficient roofline windows, replacement of water-damaged wood sheathing, and the addition of new gutters and downspouts. Roof anchors and walkable tiles will be added to ensure safer and easier access for maintenance.
The library is expected to remain open during the initial phase of construction. However, it will be closed while the roofline windows are replaced. A city-owned vacant lot across from the library will serve as a staging area for construction equipment and materials to allow the library parking lot to remain open throughout the project.