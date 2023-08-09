LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — Driving along Valley Avenue near the fairgrounds may take a little longer than it used to. Traffic changes, designed to reduce collisions at the expense of vehicle-wait times, began at the intersection of Valley and Paseo Santa Cruz South on Aug. 1 and will continue through Oct. 1 as the city video-monitors traffic behavior in response to the changes.

The first phase of the study brings the four crosswalks closer together, toward the center of the intersection, while also testing the effects of new bike-lane buffers, green-painted bike-lane areas, and curb lines at the intersection.