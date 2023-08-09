PLEASANTON — Driving along Valley Avenue near the fairgrounds may take a little longer than it used to. Traffic changes, designed to reduce collisions at the expense of vehicle-wait times, began at the intersection of Valley and Paseo Santa Cruz South on Aug. 1 and will continue through Oct. 1 as the city video-monitors traffic behavior in response to the changes.
The first phase of the study brings the four crosswalks closer together, toward the center of the intersection, while also testing the effects of new bike-lane buffers, green-painted bike-lane areas, and curb lines at the intersection.
“These intersections specifically are mentioned by residents as one of the top reasons they do not allow their children to walk or bike to school, so the city is taking steps to improve the safety of the streets in the area,” said Communications Manager Heather Tiernan to The Independent.
Both Walnut Grove Elementary School and Harvest Park Middle School lie within a mile of the two intersections under study.
About 31% of Walnut Grove students and 34% of Harvest Park students either walked or biked to school in 2017-18, according to data from Alameda County’s Safe Route to Schools program.
Police-collision reports showed that many stop-sign violators failed to see the intersection’s stop signs. By bringing the corners closer toward the center, the city hopes to provide more visibility for the stop signs. The change will also reduce the distance required for pedestrians to cross.
But the new design will also remove the intersection’s right-turn pockets, which previously allowed right-turning cars to bypass five to six cars stopped at the stop sign. Tiernan said that, on average, the pockets allowed those cars to turn 30 to 48 seconds sooner during peak hours.
A city webpage on the traffic changes explained, “Many of the safety improvements that are made in the city come at the cost of increased delay. Traffic signals and stop signs are prime examples of safety improvements that increase delays. The removal of the right-turn pockets eliminates a lane that pedestrians must negotiate and reduces the total crossing distance.”
The right-turn pockets, however, made no difference to vehicle-wait times during off-peak hours, according to Tiernan.
Traffic changes to another intersection — where Valley crosses Paseo Santa Cruz North — will begin on Sept. 15, also with video monitoring. Intended to capture the effects on school-year commute patterns, the city will place traffic cones there to reflect planned design changes.
Pleasanton, which experiences 10 to 15 pedestrian-vehicle collisions per year, ranks the intersection of Valley and Paseo Santa Cruz North as the third highest in the city, according to Tiernan. Only Rose Avenue at Main Street and Santa Rita Road at Valley Avenue rank higher.
All six accidents reported last year at the Paseo Santa Cruz North intersection consisted of vehicle-pedestrian collisions.
“If stop sign violations continue, staff will evaluate and propose additional/alternate modifications that can improve vehicle compliance, such as traffic signals, roundabouts, or raised intersections,” wrote the city’s website.
Traffic signals cost between $750,000 and $1 million to buy and install, said Tiernan, higher than the $50,000 estimated cost of the proposed traffic changes.