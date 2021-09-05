The Museum on Main will host its 15th annual Ghost Walk, a two-hour guided tour of Pleasanton’s “most haunted sites” in the downtown area, the weekends of Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23.
“Ghost Walk has successfully brought the haunted side of Pleasanton to life through the stories and experiences collected from psychics, ghost hunters, and shop workers over the years,” said museum education director and Ghost Walk coordinator Sarah Schaefer. “It is a unique experience that is more spooky than it is scary.”
Last year, the museum offered an online Ghost Walk for the Halloween season, with more than 400 viewers, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schaefer said the museum will again offer a virtual tour this year, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, in addition to the in-person tours.
"We are thrilled to be bringing back both in-person and virtual options to our community,” Schaefer said.
The in-person tours will begin at the museum, 603 Main St., and leave every 30 minutes from 6-8 p.m. Groups, led by museum “ghost hosts,” will visit 10 downtown locations where they will be met by actors playing the roles of departed souls, bringing their stories and Pleasanton history to life.
After missing last year, the Creatures of Impulse, a teen improvisation group sponsored by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, will again participate in the Ghost Walk.
Because of continuing pandemic concerns, the museum is limiting in-person groups to 20 people, for a total of 800 spaces. Facemasks will be required for anyone who is not vaccinated and encouraged for all participants.
Tickets are on sale for both the in-person and online Ghost Walks at www.museumonmain.org, by phone at 925-462-2766, or in-person at the Museum on Main. Tickets for both the in-person and virtual tours are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger.
Ghost Walk tours, both in-person and online, will take place rain or shine. Online tours will be hosted on BigMarker, a browser-based internet platform.