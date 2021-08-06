The Museum on Main will resume its in-person preschool Reading Time program on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
“We missed seeing all the preschoolers and their families learning, creating, and playing together at the museum,” said Education Director Sarah Schaefer. “We missed seeing them grow and become more confident in the museum from month to month and from year to year. We are just beyond thrilled to be finally bringing the program back to in-person.”
Since 2010, the Pleasanton museum, at 603 Main St., has invited preschoolers and their families for themed reading and crafts the second Wednesday of the month. The program was moved online in April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Pleasanton Foundation, the program’s goals are to introduce preschoolers to the world around them while inspiring creativity through books, activities, and crafts.
It also encourages toddlers and their families to learn about the museum and its changing exhibits.
Schaefer, who is also the museum’s principal story time reader, said those goals were hard to accomplish virtually.
“We were happy we found a way to keep the program going virtually using our Facebook page,” Schaefer said, “but it just wasn’t the same.”
The sessions, which run from 10-11 a.m., will be held outside the museum under a tent.
All unvaccinated parents and family members over age 2 will be asked to wear facemasks during the program. Parents should also check the museum’s website for up-to-date information on COVID-19 protocols.
Program dates and themes:
Aug. 11: Sailing Away
Sept. 8: Celebrate
Community
Oct. 13: Boil, Boil, Toil and Trouble
Nov. 11: November is for Giving
Dec. 9: Dance Party
Reservations are not required; however large groups are asked to call in museum in advance at 925-462-2766 or email: education@museumonmain.org.