Sunflower Hill has received a $2,000 grant from the Clif Family Foundation, whose mission is to support efforts to create healthy food systems and build stronger communities, while protecting the environment.
The Pleasanton-based Sunflower Hill, a nonprofit that creates residential communities and work programs for adults with developmental disabilities, said it would use the grant to buy supplies and cover other costs for its therapeutic and life-skills programs at the Sunflower Hill Garden.
Most of the organic produce grown at the Sunflower Hill Garden at Hagemann Ranch in Livermore, is donated to other area nonprofits or given to program participants.
“The pandemic has spotlighted the need to improve food access and reduce food insecurity,” said foundation communications manager Terry Sue Mock. “We recognize the work of dozens of garden and farming non-profits across the country, including here in the Bay Area, like Sunflower Hill stepping up to fill a community need to address access to produce and other food staples.”
Although the pandemic limited volunteer activity, Sunflower Hill Garden was declared an essential business and staff was able to plant, grow, harvest and donate more than 4,500 pounds of produce to Tri-Valley organizations that help low-income families. Sunflower Hill was able to resume its in-person programs at the garden in October.
The Clif Bar Family Foundation, based in Emeryville, was founded in 2006 by the owners of Clif Bar & Co., which produces organic snacks and drinks.