Livermore Police are asking for information after two fatal shootings in the city this summer. Officers arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting last week in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Las Positas Road. They are still looking for a suspect who was involved in another deadly shooting in July.
Jonathan Michael Inocencio, 30, was arrested on suspicion of murder after a Livermore man was shot and killed with a rifle on Aug. 7 outside Wal-Mart.
Officers found Juan Manuel Elias, 31, had been shot several times in his torso when they responded to the 911 call at around at 4:06 a.m. He died at the scene.
Inocencio was arrested at around 1:45 p.m. in Elk Grove after detectives issued a statewide alert to find him. He’s being held at the Santa Rita Jail.
Livermore Police Sgt. Steve Goard said Inocencio and Elias knew each other. Both were transients who lived along a nearby creek.
The two apparently got into an argument, which escalated into a shooting.
“It’s obvious they had some kind of feud,” Goard said.
The incident marks the second homicide in Livermore this year. The last took place in 2016.
“This is completely not us,” he said. “Livermore is safe.”
Second Suspect Still on the Run
Police are offering a $2,500 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of another suspected shooter, Jorge Luis Tellez, 21.
Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen on July 8 near a fast-food restaurant on East Stanley Boulevard. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from the injury.
Tellez and the boy apparently had a disagreement, Goard said. Tellez allegedly pulled out a gun, shot the boy, then fled the scene.
Livermore’s SWAT team searched his home in an attempt to arrest him on suspicion of murder. He’s still on the run.
Police say Tellez should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees him, they should immediately notify law enforcement.
Police are encouraging people with information about either shooting to call the tip line at 925-371-4790. They can also submit a tip at youandblue.org. Those who want to remain anonymous may do so.
“What separates us from other communities out there is we’re involved in the early stages. We’ve dumped every resource out there and called in every resource, especially our community. We’d like to thank them,” Goard said. “That’s what keeps our community safe.”