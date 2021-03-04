PLEASANTON — As a wrongful death lawsuit moves toward a possible summer trial, recently released police body-cam video shows a 38-year-old mentally ill man saying "I can't breathe," as Pleasanton officers straddled him and restrained him during an arrest.
Jacob Bauer, who was dead by the time he reached a hospital following the fracas Aug. 1, 2018, was repeatedly shocked with a Taser gun during the struggle with up to eight officers, one of whom responded to Bauer that he could indeed breathe because he was yelling.
"This is worse than George Floyd," said Bauer family attorney Gary Gwilliam, referring to the Minneapolis man who also said “I can’t breathe” as a police officer kneeled on his neck last July, touching off protests throughout the country and demands for police reform.
"Instead of one officer kneeling on him, he had eight people on him for a longer period of time,” Gwilliam said. “This was not a criminal. They didn’t have a right to arrest him. He never had a criminal record."
First made public by the Bay Area News Group, the new video adds to police body-cam video released nearly a year ago that showed how the confrontation with officers and Bauer began and ended with a melee. During the previous video recorded by Officer Jonathan Chin, Bauer can be heard pleading for former President Donald Trump to help him and begging officers to "get off me, please."
"You are suffocating me," he yelled.
For months Bauer's parents' attorneys have conducted depositions, interviewed police officers and witnesses, as well as experts on police use-of-force procedures, in preparation for their trial.
Reports from the family's attorney's experts, which will be countered from experts speaking on behalf of the police, were filed last week in Alameda County Superior Court. In them, two experts concluded two officers had no reason to take Bauer into custody in the first place. In addition, they concluded two officers inappropriately and excessively used Taser guns; officers should not have utilized body wrap restraints on Bauer, who was already handcuffed; officers should not have placed Bauer's face in a "spit mask" after he had complained of difficulty breathing; and three sergeants failed to step in because of Bauer’s medical and psychological behavior.
"If the conduct that occurred in this case is consistent with the policies, practices and training of the department, then the department’s policies, practices and training are contrary to generally accepted policies, practices, training and the legal mandates trained to policy makers for application in publishing such policies for law enforcement agencies," John Ryan, a former police officer and consultant on police practices, wrote in his examination of the case.
The 2018 confrontation between officers and Bauer began shortly after employees at a Raley's supermarket on Sunol Road called police. Bauer was in the store acting erratically, talking to himself, drinking soda and throwing bottles on the floor, and picking up and dropping a basket. Bauer left the store before police arrived.
Pleasanton officers Chin and Bradlee Middleton found Bauer walking nearby and approached him. Chin's body camera showed that the encounter with Bauer began calmly, but escalated when Middleton moved in to arrest Bauer and ordered him to put his arm behind his back to be handcuffed.
As the officers struggled with Bauer, they took the 274-pound man to the ground.
During the next 24 minutes, more officers arrived to help, struggling with the bloodied Bauer, punching him, shooting him with Taser guns and wrapping him in restraints and putting a mask over his face to stop him from spitting. An emergency medical technician gave him a sedative.
Ryan's report indicated he had reviewed depositions from several officers involved in the fight. He wrote short synopses of each officer’s statements, including the fact that they believed Bauer could breathe without hindrance because he was yelling and talking.
“At the time we were putting the leg restraints on through the duration of them applying the chest harness to the wrap, I recall he was very loud and continuing to yell, and because of those reasons, I did not have any concern for him at the time of not having any — or having any kind of restriction for his breathing,” Officer Steven Bennett said.
According to the Alameda County District Attorney report, Bauer had turned blue and had no pulse when emergency personnel removed the mask. Paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the way to Stanford Valley Care Medical Center, but Bauer was dead on arrival.
Last year, Gwilliam’s fellow attorney, Jayme Walker, told The Independent that officers should have known Bauer was mentally ill. Bauer’s mother, Rose Bauer, said she had told the department four times to be careful in possible encounters with her son because he was suffering mental illness and psychotic episodes. Those reports, Walker said, should have been available when officer’s ran a radio check on Bauer with their dispatch center early in the encounter.
In a recorded video released to The Independent, Rose Bauer said her son was experiencing a mental health crisis in the weeks before he died.
“We contacted the Pleasanton police to see if we can get him help or force some sort of treatment at the very least. We wanted the police to be aware of his mental health status and how that he is harmless if they had an encounter with him,” she said. “We were assured no harm would come to Jacob because they are highly trained on de-escalation tactics.”
Last year, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Reilly rejected filing criminal charges on six officers involved in the scuffle with Bauer. O’Reilly said the officers used reasonable force in detaining him.
A county autopsy found that Bauer died from “his own ingestion of a toxic amount of methamphetamine,” and not from the officers’ use-of-force. An independent autopsy by Bauer’s family concluded the opposite – that the officers’ tactics resulted in Bauer’s death and that the methamphetamine was a contributing factor.
“Jacob was killed by the Pleasanton police,” Rose Bauer said in the video. “He faced a death sentence because he drank from a few bottles of soda and placed them on the floor of a grocery store. His only crime was being mentally ill. Our family is shattered.”
In court documents filed in U.S. District Court, attorneys for Pleasanton and the officers blamed Bauer for not submitting when Middleton and Chin tried to arrest him. Calling Bauer a “large and obese man” with a high level of methamphetamine in his system, attorney Noah Blechman wrote that the District Attorney’s Office concluded officers had done nothing wrong and rejected the Bauer family’s lawsuit.
“Decedent violently resisted the officers’ efforts and defied their repeated commands,” the document said. “Officers Chin and Middleton were unable to control Decedent and had to call for emergency response back up. Eventually, multiple officers arrived and a variety of non-lethal force options were used to overcome Decedent’s violent resistance.”
Gwilliam said Bauer should not have been arrested in the first place.
“He wasn’t doing anything,” Gwilliam said. “They should have recognized they had somebody who was mentally ill. They had no right to arrest him. They never should have put their hands on him.”