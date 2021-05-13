In 2016, Bob Kowalski, from March, Cambridgeshire, England, imported a straight-out-of-service Livermore Police Department patrol car. Old cruisers are usually repainted, reused as cabs or scrapped, but car 27 escaped that fate and ended up on the other side of the pond. There, it is legal to drive it on the public roads, as it cannot be confused with the British police cars. According to Kowalski, there are about 30 Ford Crown Victorias in the UK, and they attract a lot of attention, as people know them from U.S. cop movies. After contacting the Livermore PD, Kowalski was able to confirm this car was in service as a pool car from 2009 to 2015. (Photos courtesy of Bob Kowalski)
- Updated
Granada's Autumn Johnson and Livermore's Marissa Gonzales fight for the ball as Granada girls' lacrosse team host cross-town rival, the Livermore Cowboys, on Friday, April 23. Granada went on to win 15-10. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Las Positas Hosts Carnival
- Sunflower Hill Receives Grant for Cooking Programs
- Blue Devils Finish Third at the 2021 USA Hockey Nationals
- Haubert Hosts National Day of Prayer Ceremony
- Valley Humane Society Receives $1,500 Grant from Petco Love
- Police Car Gets New Celebrity Life in England
- PUSD Schools Introduce New Chat App for the Community
- Livermore Airport Complaint Line Is Worthless