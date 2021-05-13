In 2016, Bob Kowalski, from March, Cambridgeshire, England, imported a straight-out-of-service Livermore Police Department patrol car. Old cruisers are usually repainted, reused as cabs or scrapped, but car 27 escaped that fate and ended up on the other side of the pond. There, it is legal to drive it on the public roads, as it cannot be confused with the British police cars. According to Kowalski, there are about 30 Ford Crown Victorias in the UK, and they attract a lot of attention, as people know them from U.S. cop movies. After contacting the Livermore PD, Kowalski was able to confirm this car was in service as a pool car from 2009 to 2015. (Photos courtesy of Bob Kowalski)