Police and coroner’s officials are investigating whether a synthetic pain killer responsible for a rise in fatal overdoses across the country was involved in the death of a maintenance worker Wednesday at Fallon Middle School in Dublin, authorities said.
Police said the drug fentanyl was found at the scene.
The victim, James Covington, 32, of Pittsburg, died shortly after he and an unidentified 29-year-old woman were discovered with what was described as unknown medical conditions in the campus library, police and coroner's officials said. The woman’s current condition remains unknown at this time.
School District officials said Covington and the woman were members of its maintenance team.
Dublin officers went to the school about 7 a.m. Wednesday following a missing persons report. Neither Covington nor the woman had returned home following their shift on Tuesday, police said.
Officers found a car belonging to the pair parked outside the school, then located the victims in the library.
As the officers entered the library and carried the victims out, they detected a chemical smell, police said.
Alameda County paramedics arrived to treat the pair. The woman was taken to a hospital, but Covington was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alameda County Fire hazardous materials specialists examined the library and campus, but did not find any dangerous chemicals.
Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt told reporters Thursday that officers found the drug fentanyl at the scene. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever used for treating severe pain, usually in advanced cancer patients.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website describes fentanyl as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Normally prescribed in skin patches or lozenges, it also can be misused and abused.
In recent years, a rise in overdoses and deaths in the United States are tied to illegally manufactured opioids, including fentanyl. Users like its heroin effect, often mixing it with heroin and cocaine for a feeling of euphoria, the CDC said.
In 2018, more than 31,000 people died in the United States from overdoses involving synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, but excluding methadone.
Although police said fentanyl was found, the cause of death was not yet determined. A coroner spokesman said Covington's autopsy will likely be performed next week.
In a memo to school staff, Dublin Unified School District Interim Superintendent Daniel Moirao described the victims as "part of our site custodial team."
"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of our lost colleague and also to the students, staff and community of Fallon Middle School," Moirao wrote. "No matter how strong the Fallon Mustang family is, losing a family member at any time is tragic, but during this time of year, it is devastating."
The district made counselors available for students and staff.
Saying "speculation helps no one," Moirao asked staff to wait for facts to come from the police and authorities about the deaths.
"I know that this has been a tough year for our community," he said. "If we have learned anything in 2020, it is to appreciate what we have and to remember to tell our family and friends that we love them."