PLEASANTON: June 23, 3:35 p.m.
Residents living in the vicinity of Golden Eagle Estates in Pleasanton are being asked to evacuate due to a structure/vegetation fire near the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.
Cal Fire teams are on scene, dropping water from both the air and land. The blaze involves one structure and 10-15-acres.
According to Pleasanton Police Department, Foothill Road is closed from Bernal Avenue to Castlewood Road.
Mutual aid has been requested from neighboring agencies.
This is an evolving story.