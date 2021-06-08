The Pleasanton Police Department received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stoneridge Shopping Center (1000 Stoneridge Mall Road), Tuesday, June 8, at 2:21 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, at the “E” parking lot, they located two vehicles with bullet holes along with several shell casings. Shortly thereafter, officers received information that a subject entered the mall and fled through another exit. Officers conducted a search of the shopping center and the surrounding area. They were unable to locate any involved subjects.
“At this time, we have not received reports of any injuries related to this incident,” the department wrote in a press release. “Pleasanton police officers are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.”
Stoneridge Shopping Center remains open for business. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have additional information regarding this case, is asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.