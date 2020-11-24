Detectives hope the public can help identify a suspect in fires that appeared to be intentionally set at two Pleasanton parks this month targeting playground equipment in the early morning hours.
The first blaze occurred about 5:30 a.m. Nov. 8. Sometime during the night, someone set fire to the swing set area of a play structure at Creekside Park, 5601 W. Las Positas Blvd., according to Pleasanton police Lt. Kurt Schlehuber.
The second fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at Hansen Park, 5697 Black Ave., causing more than $75,000 damage to a play structure.
"At this time, these two fires are being investigated as arsons," Schlehuber said. "Initial analysis of evidence at the scene indicates both fires were intentionally set."
Schlehuber said detectives were reviewing surveillance videos provided to the department to try to identify a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 925-931-5100.
The Pleasanton Police Department’s Facebook page drew several frustrated and angry comments from residents reacting to the arson.
“So sad,” wrote Sean He, who said his son plays at Hansen Park. “I don’t understand why people can do this!”
“I’m so sick and tired of this crap!’ wrote Amber Doster. “Why seriously! So over all this! I really hope someone got something on camera!”