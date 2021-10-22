The Alameda County coroner’s office has not formally determined causes of death, but detectives believe drug overdoses killed a man and woman found dead in a parked car in Pleasanton last month, police said.
Pleasanton police preliminarily identified the pair as Concord residents Elijah Quichocho and Macy Key. Online records show Quichcho was 27, and Key, 28, police Sgt. Marty Billdt said.
Key and Quichocho had been reported missing in Concord. Detectives believe they died as much as a month before a passerby called police Sept. 18 to report seeing a body in a car parked on Pimlico Drive near the 580 Freeway sound wall.
From the beginning, detectives said they did not suspect foul play.
"Preliminarily we believe it's a drug-related overdose," Billdt said. "Our detectives have been researching where they've been and what they've been doing by reaching out to family members and trying to track where they've been and where they planned on going."
Facebook showed Key with two pages in her name, one most recently identifying her as working at Peet's Coffee. Both pages said she attended Concord High School and showed a friendship with Quichocho.
A LinkedIn page showed Key to be a student at Diablo Valley College in Concord.
Alameda County Superior Court records revealed Key was convicted of grand theft in 2016, when she also had a couple of arrests on drug offenses.
Online records showed Key had sought a restraining order against Quichocho in 2020. No other information was available.
Although police released the names, they called the identities preliminary identifications because the coroner’s office has not completed its reports.