The Livermore Police Department is warning of recent telephone calls from someone falsely claiming that a warrant has been issued for a resident and demanding money to avoid arrest.
“This is a scam,” the department said on its Facebook page.
The LPD incoming call is “spoofed,” so caller-ID identifies the call as coming from the police, and the caller identifies himself as a Livermore police officer.
“Please share this scam with family and friends,” LPD said. “Advise everyone that the Livermore Police Department does not call demanding money for bail. If you are ever concerned whether the person calling is an actual officer, ask the caller for their name and badge number, then end the call and contact the local dispatch center.”
LPD's non-emergency dispatch line is (925) 371-4987.