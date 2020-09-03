The second largest wildfire in California history swept through parts of the 50,000-acre N3 Cattle Co. Ranch.
The N3 headquarters near Lake Del Valle was spared. Its caretakers, who actively worked with neighbors to cut firebreaks with heavy equipment and limit the fire’s spread, said they believe most of the hunting cabins located throughout the property are still standing.
“We don’t know the extent of the damage, and it will probably be a couple of weeks before we get in there,” said real estate broker Todd Renfrew.
His company, California Outdoor Properties, currently has the ranch listed for $68 million.
As the SCU Lightning Complex fire nears full containment, scattered fires across multiple locations continue to burn heavy brush and downed materials, making access to parts of the fire difficult and dangerous due to threats posed by falling trees and limbs, as well as underground burning stump holes.
A coalition of conservation nonprofits and state and local government agencies has been working for more than a year to try to reach a deal with the ranch owners to acquire the land and turn it into a massive park. Two people with the coalition said they did not know the extent of fire damage and declined to speculate whether the fire might affect negotiations.
The fire, sparked by lightning around 4 a.m., Aug. 16, has consumed more than 390,000 acres across seven counties. At press time, it had reached 70% containment with full containment expected by Aug. 3.