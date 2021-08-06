An autopsy of a Berkeley man who died while running in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park has determined that foul play was not a factor in his death, but it has not identified a cause, authorities said Friday.
The preliminary examination of Philip Kreycik, 37, showed no physical injuries, broken bones or head trauma, or signs of an animal attack, sheriff’s officials told reporters.
Toxicological tests might take weeks to perform, but the cause of death may never be known because of the condition of Kreycik’s body, police said.
Authorities suspect he might have had a medical problem, such as heatstroke.
Kreycik failed to return home July 10 after telling his wife he was going for a run when the temperature was 106 degrees. Hundreds of police officers, sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue team members and volunteers scoured the park for days, hoping to find him alive. On Tuesday, a volunteer searcher finally located his body in a northern area of the park.