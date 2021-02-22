Following President Joe Biden’s order, cities around the Tri-Valley have joined the nation and U.S. embassies in lowering flags to half-mast through Friday, Feb. 26, in memory of the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.
“That is more Americans who have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined,” stated Biden in a White House proclamation. “On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind. We, as a nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one Nation to defeat this pandemic.
“In their memory, the first lady and I will be joined by the vice president and the Second Gentleman for a moment of silence at the White House this evening. I ask all Americans to join us as we remember the more than 500,000 of our fellow Americans lost to COVID-19 and to observe a moment of silence at sunset.”
Biden called for the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset on Friday.