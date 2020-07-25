Property values in Alameda County have increased almost 6.7% over 2019, according to the Alameda County Assessor’s Office.
County Assessor Phong La said last week that the total property value assessment for 2020 is more than $343 billion, or more than $21.5 billion greater than a year ago. After all exemptions are applied, the net assessed property value is nearly $330 billion.
Property values in Livermore increased by $1 billion, or 5.03%, from $20.6 billion to $21.6 billion.
Pleasanton property values increased by $1.3 billion, also a 5.03% increase, from $25.7 billion to $27 billion.
Dublin property values increased by $1.4 billion, a 7.77% increase, from $18 billion to $19.4 billion.
The assessor’s office is in the process of mailing assessment notices to all property owners in Alameda County. Property tax bills for fiscal year 2020-2021 will be sent out in October.