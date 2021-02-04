A team of California and Nevada fire scientists have produced a booklet with step-by-step guidance on retrofitting an existing home to be more resilient to fire.
Susie Kocher, UC Cooperative Extension forestry and natural resources advisor and co-author of the new guide, said some homeowners feel powerless to protect their homes against California's increasing wildfire threat.
"I'm happy to tell them that's not true. There are specific actions that we can all take to reduce the likelihood of our homes being burned in wildfire," said Kocher, who lives in a forested area near Lake Tahoe. "We need to educate ourselves on the details of home construction that make homes less vulnerable to ignition."
The free 20-page publication, “How to Harden Homes against Wildfire,” is now available online at ucanr.edu/HomeRetrofitGuide. It includes recommendations for 12 vulnerable components of homes in wildfire-prone areas, including roofs, gutters, vents, siding, windows, decks and fences.
“Mitigation is one form of preparation for wildfire,” said Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Testa. “The most important thing for those who live within the wildland or urban and wildland interface area is to create a defensible space around buildings of at least 100’. Using fire-safe building materials and design is also important. We often see on the news the home that is still standing after the fire has passed through. Certainly, building construction can play a part in this, as well as the defensible space and the topography of where the home is located.”
Testa also recommends keeping good clearance for fire engines. Often, long driveways can become overgrown with low tree branches. If firefighters have time, they will cut the branches to get to the home, but if things are happening quickly, they may have to move on to the property that they can access.”
CAL FIRE awarded funding to develop and publish the wildfire home retrofit guide, funding that is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that assigns cap-and-trade dollars to projects that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy and improve public health and the environment. In addition to CAL FIRE, organizations that contributed to the document are University of Nevada, Reno Extension; University of California Cooperative Extension; Living with Fire, Tahoe; Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team; Tahoe Resource Conservation District; and Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities.
The team also hosted three webinars to share home fire resilience information targeted to different audiences. Videos of the webinars are available on the Living with Fire YouTube Channel at, for the public, bit.ly/39CW57d; for building professionals, bit.ly/2LbqeBn; and for fire educators, bit.ly/3pH3qIJ.