State regulations require that utilities with more than 10,000 service connections prepare a Public Health Goal Report on water quality results every three years on contaminants that exceed certain Maximum Contaminant Level Goals and hold a public hearing.
The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., at the Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Avenue, Dublin.
The report is available on the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) website and upon request at (925) 875-2203. Background information will be included in the Board agenda packet of October 1, posted 72 hours before the meeting.