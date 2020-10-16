The East County Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) will review the Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for the proposed Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage facility during a public hearing set for Thursday, Oct. 22, at 1:30 p.m.
The BZA will take public comments on the analysis during the hearing.
The commercial industrial project is proposed for 580 acres of farmland — of which 410 acres would contain solar arrays and support facilities — located about 2 miles north of Livermore along Cayetano Creek, just west of North Livermore Avenue, with another section extending north of Manning Road.
To view the Aramis solar project DEIR go to: http://acgov.org/cda/planning/landuseprojects/currentprojects.htm
The public meeting held via Zoom will also include a presentation from Alameda County planning staff as well as the environmental consultant for the project, Helix Environmental Planning.
No action will be taken at the meeting. The hearing will be continued tentatively to Nov. 22, when the final EIR is expected to go before the zoning board for a vote on certification and consideration of a 50-year conditional-use permit allowing the power plant to operate on the site.
In addition to the solar arrays, fencing, underground and above ground infrastructure, the project also proposes the construction of a battery energy storage system. A 5-acre portion of the site would accommodate the battery storage system to the west of the existing PG&E Cayetano substation.
If built, the project could store and dispatch during peak demand enough electricity to power up to 25,000 homes with clean renewable energy harnessed from the sun.
Opponents of the 100-megawatt project and the adjacent nearly 70-acre Livermore Community Solar power plant, are asking the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to impose a temporary moratorium on solar developments until a comprehensive solar policy, to guide the county and solar developers on the appropriate scale and location for large-scale solar installations.
The deadline for submitting written comments on the DEIR is Nov. 2. They should be directed to Andrew Young, Senior Planner, County of Alameda, Planning Department 224 W. Winton Ave., Room 111 Hayward, CA 94544 or Email: Andrew.young@acgov.org.
What: East County Board of Zoning Adjustments public hearing on draft EIR for the Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project
When: Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Virtually via Zoom. Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/92158285462; or telephone 669-900-9128 or 346-248-7799. WEBINAR ID# 921 5828 5462