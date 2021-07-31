Persimmon Place is inviting local musicians, from piano students to professional pianists, to play the Dublin shopping center’s renovated baby grand piano during a Piano in the Plaza celebration from Sunday, Aug 1, through Sunday, Aug. 8.
The piano, in the plaza at 5200 Dublin Blvd., will be unveiled at 3 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Curtis Li, a junior at Amador Valley High School, will be the first to play the piano, accompanied by fellow members of the school’s string quartet, Mark Zhou and Julian Xiao on violin and Jasmine Chen on cello.
Regency Centers, which owns and operates Persimmon Place, said Piano in the Plaza is part of the shopping center’s ongoing efforts to recognize artists and musicians from the Tri-Valley area through free, interactive community programs.
After the piano was donated to the shopping center, Livermore-based artist Thomasin Dewhurst was selected to turn it into a public work of art, with help from her students at Bothwell Arts Center.
The lid now features an American Beauty rose and quotes from the works of such American writers as Maya Angelou and Truman Capote and Tri-Valley Writers Club award winners. The sides of the piano are covered by portraits of American composers, writers, and filmmakers.
Dewhurst said the goal was “to create a bright, colorful representation of American cultural history.”