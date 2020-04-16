Some 17 music teachers in the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) joined together from their remote locations and performed a special show for all of their students and families in Pleasanton.
The effort was led by Harvest Park Middle School teacher Paul Perazzo and produced by Andrew Lu, a Hart Middle School teacher who spent 36 hours coordinating and editing the show.
Besides Perazzo and Lu, the band consisted of Mark Aubel, Jason Borris, Sharolyn Borris, Patrick Dandrea, Thomas Dwyer, Ariana Fillips, Jonathon Grantham, Cecile Henderson, Efrain Hinojosa, Sarah McClimon, Erik Nishimori, Jonathan Pedroni and Carolyn Slous.
The performance featured woodwinds, brass and percussion, but also some household makeshift instruments, such as a pot beaten with a spoon and a plastic candy Easter egg filled with beans to make a rattle — something a Latin American would recognize as a maraca for a rumba dance.
They performed “Jungle Drums” by Brian Balmages, a favorite at middle schools on up to colleges.