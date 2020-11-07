Quest Science Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting everyone to the value of science, is hosting a live-stream event for business leaders, educators, parents and students on Dec. 1, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The event, Paving the Way: A Virtual Conversation, will feature a former White House advisor, an innovator with 69 patents, an award-winning educator, and a STEM and drug-safety advocate, sharing stories and perspective to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. The conversation, moderated by Quest Advisory Board member and former journalist Susan Houghton, will reveal the panelists’ paths to STEM careers and how they overcame obstacles. They will also provide insights to help attendees prepare young people to make a bigger impact when they enter the workforce, gain the skills they need for success, and help prevent stereotypes and other barriers from getting in the way.
“The Tri-Valley is home to more than 450 technology companies that need the next generation of scientists and engineers to fill jobs of the future,” said Amy Aines, Quest Board member and co-author of Championing Science. “Quest is excited to have these accomplished, multi- generational STEM advocates share their stories and inspire students to stay interested in science and consider STEM careers. We hope families will enjoy this event together!”
Speakers include Patricia Falcone, the deputy laboratory director for science and technology at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL); Nan Ho, the dean of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics at Las Positas College (LPC); Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020 and the first to perform a science experiment on stage; and Jayshree Seth, a corporate scientist and innovator with 69 patents who leads Applied Technology Development projects for Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division at 3M.
Tickets are free for students and $15 for general admission. Proceeds support Quest Science Center community programs and outreach. To register, visit https://bit.ly/34KSD8q. For more information, visit, quest-science.org